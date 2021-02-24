Arima teen shot in back, buttocks
Police are continuing enquiries into a shooting on Monday night in which an 18-year-old man was wounded.
Police said the man was standing near a shop near the Dump Gate, Arima, at around 8.30 pm when a man with a pistol approached him.
The man ran away and heard gunshots from behind him. He also felt a burning in his lower back and left buttock.
Residents heard the gunshots and took the man to the Arima Health Facility.
Arima police are continuing enquiries.
Comments
"Arima teen shot in back, buttocks"