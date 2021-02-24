Arima teen shot in back, buttocks

Police are continuing enquiries into a shooting on Monday night in which an 18-year-old man was wounded.

Police said the man was standing near a shop near the Dump Gate, Arima, at around 8.30 pm when a man with a pistol approached him.

The man ran away and heard gunshots from behind him. He also felt a burning in his lower back and left buttock.

Residents heard the gunshots and took the man to the Arima Health Facility.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.