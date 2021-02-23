WASA defeat Crusaders in table tennis league

Curtis Humphreys -

NATIONAL player Curtis Humphreys won both his matches on Monday to keep WASA closein contention in the TT Champions League (TTCL) Table Tennis 2021 with a victory over Solo Crusaders at Calvary Community Centre, Arima.

WASA made the perfect start when Humphreys defeated N'Kosi Rouse in three games 11-6, 11-8, 11-8. However, Anthony Brown levelled the series for Crusaders when he got past Humphreys's brother Alaric 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8.

WASA regained the lead when Kyle Borneo fought hard to get past Andrew Alexander in five games 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9. The second match for Humphreys was in contrast to his first, with Brown showing tremendous resistance to take the match to five games. Humphreys was eyeing another sweep when he went ahead 11-8, 11-7 but Brown squared the match by winning the next two games 7-11, 5-11 to set up an exciting decider. The fifth and final game was keenly contested with Humphreys sealing the win and the series for WASA with an 11-8 result. Humphreys won the TTCL Toppers MVP award for his two victories.

WASA are now third in the seven-team standings with 15 points, behind Crusaders (15 points) and Queen's Park (16 points). Hillview Renegades are fourth with 14 points, Southerners are fifth with 12 points, D'Abadie Youths are sixth with eight points and Servivors are at the foot of the table with eight points.