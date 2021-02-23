Tiger injured in car crash, freed by jaws of life

Tiger Woods -

GOLFER Tiger Woods is in hospital after a single-car accident in Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the vehicle was badly damaged and Woods had to be removed by the jaws of life. Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational Golf tournament which ended Sunday.

The severity of his injuries has not been confirmed. In 2009, Woods was also involved in a car accident near his home in Florida where he struck a fire hydrant and a tree.