Sangre Grande purse-snatcher held

A 21-year old man was expected to be charged with larceny on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly snatching a woman’s handbag.

The incident happened on Sunday at George Street, Sangre Grande.

The police, in a media statement, said they were on an exercise when they received a distress call.

The Eastern Division Task Force and the Emergency Response Patrol officers went to the scene where the 46-year-old woman’s bag was taken from her.

While driving on George Street, they saw a man fitting the description of the thief

They held him with the handbag, which contained $228 cash and a Samsung A30S cellphone valued $2,200.

The suspect, from Sadoo Trace, Manzanilla, was arrested by WPC Yorke.