Repatriated citizen among four new covid19 cases

Four more people have tested positive for covid19, one of whom is a repatriated citizen.

This information comes from the daily covid19 update from the Ministry of Health.

There are 124 active cases and there have been 139 deaths.

The total number of cases since March last year is now at 7,686 with 7,423 people recovered.

Twelve people are hospitalised and one person is in a step-down facility.

In state quarantine there are 295 people and there are 107 in home self-isolation.