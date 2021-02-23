N Touch
News

Photos of the day: February 23, 2021

A pothole on Hart Street, Port of Street. - AYANNA KINSALE
A pothole on Hart Street, Port of Street. - AYANNA KINSALE

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

A vehicle splashes water in a hole caused by a leaking water line on Belmont Valley Road. - Angelo Marcelle

Piparo residents held a prayer service on Monday at the site of the mud volcano which erupted on February 23, 1997. - Marvin Hamilton

Chequan Clement is seen on his scooter bravely riding down Frederick Street in Port of Spain on his birthday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CEMETERY SITE VISIT: Justice Frank Seepersad visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery, Barrackpore, on Tuesday to determine if a family's burial plot was disturbed by roadworks undertaken by the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. - Lincoln Holder

Workmen were seen busy along Lady Hailes Avenue as the widening project continues in San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

A miniature doll with different pieces of jewellery on display. - AYANNA KINSALE

Pottery heads showing human-like and animal-like features. - AYANNA KINSALE

This wine glass was recovered at a depth of 65 feet from one of the Spanish fleet burnt and sunk off Gasparee Island by order of The Spanish Admiral Apodaca in 1797. - AYANNA KINSALE

Comments

"Photos of the day: February 23, 2021"

More in this section