Photos of the day: February 23, 2021
46 Minutes Ago
A pothole on Hart Street, Port of Street. - AYANNA KINSALE
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
A vehicle splashes water in a hole caused by a leaking water line on Belmont Valley Road. - Angelo Marcelle
Piparo residents held a prayer service on Monday at the site of the mud volcano which erupted on February 23, 1997. - Marvin Hamilton
Chequan Clement is seen on his scooter bravely riding down Frederick Street in Port of Spain on his birthday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
CEMETERY SITE VISIT: Justice Frank Seepersad visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery, Barrackpore, on Tuesday to determine if a family's burial plot was disturbed by roadworks undertaken by the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. - Lincoln Holder
Workmen were seen busy along Lady Hailes Avenue as the widening project continues in San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton
A miniature doll with different pieces of jewellery on display. - AYANNA KINSALE
Pottery heads showing human-like and animal-like features. - AYANNA KINSALE
This wine glass was recovered at a depth of 65 feet from one of the Spanish fleet burnt and sunk off Gasparee Island by order of The Spanish Admiral Apodaca in 1797. - AYANNA KINSALE
