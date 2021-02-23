Jamaican gets bail on child cruelty charge in Tobago

A 42-year-old Jamaican man who allegedly beat a 12-year-old boy faced a Scarborough magistrate virtually on Monday charged with cruelty to a child.

A police release on Tuesday said magistrate Jo-Anne Connor granted him $60,000 bail with a surety.

The magistrate also ordered him not to have any communication with the child.

The boy reported to the police that the man had beaten him and WPC Trim of the Tobago Division of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) investigated. She charged the man on Saturday.

Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Sgt Millie and acting Cpl Clarke supervised the investigations.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 22.