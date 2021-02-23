Curbing Maracas parking problem

THE EDITOR: I appeal to the people in charge of the Maracas Beach car park to put some sort of system in place for its use on weekends. I will specify Sundays because that is one of the most popular days for people going to that beach, myself included.

There is usually a long line of traffic to enter the car park around 10 am when it is still relatively quiet. This traffic also causes problems at the roundabout, especially if the police are not around. Cars coming from the east of Maracas Beach have trouble getting past the roundabout because of the traffic.

One thing I would like to suggest is to allow people to pay when exiting the car park as this would allow a faster flow of traffic entering the car park.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley