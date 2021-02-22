Three held trying to break into Arima warehouse
Three men are in custody after police caught them red-handed trying to break into a warehouse in Arima early on Monday morning.
Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force and the Arima CID were on an exercise when they got a report of a break-in at Electrical Industries Ltd, Tumpuna Road, at around 2 am.
Police surrounded the building and caught the three men, 20, 24 and 41, trying to pry open a door.
The men, who are from Arima and Sangre Grande, were arrested and are expected to be interviewed and charged.
Arima police are continuing enquiries.
