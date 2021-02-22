Suspect drops gun while running away from police

A pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were seized by police in Brunton Lane, Mt Hope, early on Sunday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

An early morning police exercise in Mt Hope on Sunday led to the seizure of a pistol and ammunition.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force went to Brunton Lane, Mt Hope, with a search warrant at around 4 am.

On reaching a house, police saw a man running through a door before throwing a gun on the ground and running through a track.

Police found and took the gun with 12 rounds of ammunition.

The exercise was coordinated by ACP Gaffar and led by Snr Supt Nobbee, Supt Ramnarine, ASP Cumberbatch with field operations by Insp Knot, Sgt Alexander, Cpls Modest, Thomas, Mohammed, St Bernard and Fernando.