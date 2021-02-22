Reinstate the death penalty

THE EDITOR: For many years I have been writing letters to the media, as have many others, asking the various governments to reinstate the death penalty – without success.

It would appear that politicians here are quite satisfied to see the daily slaughter of our innocent citizens by the killers in our land. The Government keeps obeying Privy Council rulings where murders are concerned. The independence status of this nation seems to have no effect when dealing with these hardened criminals.

Once again I am calling on the Government to reinstate the death penalty and begin the execution of those on death row in order to halt the galloping number of murders. I am positive this one action would curb the killings and another serious crimes.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail