Prayer needed in this time of crisis

THE EDITOR: Prayer is a freedom guaranteed to us by our constitution and a God-given right to all humanity. The opportunity to pray is a privilege, honour and sacred duty.

History has proven that forces will wage war against our freedom. Murders, kidnappings and bombings have all shed blood on TT soil. Violent crime has invaded our homes and schools. Drugs and alcohol abuse rage against the innocence of our youths. Forces of darkness threaten our morality, integrity and faith. Prayer for our nation is our primary defence.

Now is the time to remain resolute in our defence against the forces of destruction – to continue to unite as a nation and not succumb to fear. All the sons and daughters of Mother TT, of all walks of life, racial and religious backgrounds and political persuasions, must continue to stand strong and remain bold in faith, courage and prayer.

Citizens, our Prime Minister needs your prayers, our President needs your prayers, our Opposition Leader and all members of Parliament need your prayers; all our local and national, religious and spiritual leaders need your prayers. Our teachers, the armed forces, the protective services, our prison officers, firefighters and all law enforcement and media personnel need your prayers.

Therefore, make a commitment to pray daily for your nation; that God would direct the leaders in times of crisis. That He would grant them wisdom and understanding and help them to respond quickly and effectively to each situation and for divinely directed decisions to be on their lips, that they may do that which is right in His sight.

Pray for them to follow His will to direct our nation in the paths of peace and safety, that all of our response agencies will be united in an organised and harmonious fashion to bring quick and effective resolve to the demands of any crisis. Pray for our continued empowerment as citizens to do our part financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually to support all who have been affected by tragedy.

Pray that God will encourage us as a people, and strengthen us as a nation, that He will surround us with His love and mercy and for Him to bring peace and comfort to all those who are suffering as a result of this crisis.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail