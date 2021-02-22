PNM Tobago leader to sue Augustine for 'defamation'

FILE PHOTO: PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has promised to sue Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine for defamation of character.

During the January 25 THA election campaign, Augustine had called on Davidson-Celestine to answer to taxpayers about a $2.5 million zipline project during her previous tenure as tourism secretary.

In 2015, the 1.5-kilometre zipline project was announced by the Division of Tourism and Transportation, but was never completed.

At a PNM news conference on Monday at Pump Mill in Scarborough, Davidson-Celestine said, “I have sought legal counsel on the matter raised by the deputy political leader of the PDP throughout the campaign. My legal counsel adviser has indicated to me that I have a very strong case and so I expect that a pre-action protocol letter would be served this week and soon after, I have instructed that we proceed with moving the matter to the court.”

Davidson-Celestine said she repeatedly called on Augustine to support his claim with evidence.

However, "to date, almost three weeks going into four weeks after the Tobago House of Assembly elections, that evidence, those documents that he waved on the platform, has not yet been presented."

Questioned about what she intends to sue for, she said: “Defamation of character, and when it’s on its way it would be publicised."

She said the pre-action protocol letter would not be limited to Augustine.