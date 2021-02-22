PM tackles Caricom issues this week

Prime Minister and Caricom chairman Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister will be tackling several matters related to his role as Caricom chairman this week. Dr Rowley was appointed Caricom chairman towards the end of last year. In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said as Caricom chairman, Rowley will chair the Caricom Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the Caribbean Single Market and the Economy “in preparation for the wider regional meeting.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Rowley will chair the 32nd Inter-Sessional Caricom Heads of Government Meeting. In a statement on Caricom’s website last month, Caricom Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque indicated that among the issues to be discussed at the two-day meeting are ongoing efforts by Caricom to tackle the adverse social and economic effects that the covid19 pandemic has caused on the region. “Our Heads of Government are leading the way in seeking a path to recovery from the effects of the pandemic and to continue to build the resilience of the Community. The CSME provides a solid platform and the collaboration among the Member States, the Regional Institutions and the Secretariat which proved so effective in the Community’s relatively successful containment of the virus is another factor in our favour.”

Prior to being appointed Caricom chairman, Rowley lobbied for the CSME to be put on the front burner of the regional agenda. On Friday, Rowley will speak at the Atlantic Council’s “Front Page” event regarding the issues emerging from the intersessional meeting and the region’s outlook for improved cooperation and collaboration with the US and the hemisphere. All these meetings will be held virtually because of the pandemic.