Man held for shooting in St Joseph

A 21-year-old man is in police custody in relation to a shooting in St Joseph.

Police said members of the Northern Division went to Santa Rita Trace, Maracas, St Joseph, where they arrested the man.

Shortly after police went to Tunapuna where they arrested two men ages 36 and 37 for unrelated offences.

The operation was led by Insp Pitt and supervised by Cpls Forde and Superville.

On Tuesday night, two men Ronell Scotland, 28 and Russell DuBois, 34 were gunned down in a drive-by shooting while standing along La Rue Pomme Extension, St Joseph.

A third man was also wounded during the attack.