Kublalsingh continues protest for criminal justice reform

- Angelo Marcelle

Activist Wayne Kublalsingh continued his plea for criminal justice reform with a small group of protestors outside the Parliament on Friday.

Kublalsingh presented a list of the group’s concerns to parliamentarians as they entered the Red House.

The document was prefaced: “The Government might possess neither the political will or vision to reform/revamp the criminal justice system…Any reform process attempted may be piecemeal, rather than deep, meaningful, progressive, and comprehensive.”

In a brief interview with Newsday on Friday, Kublalsingh said the government has indicated they intend to focus on some aspects of reform, but he is concerned about the approach.

“Legislation is a small part of it (but) I don’t think it ought to be done by people in the legal fraternity alone.”

Kublalsingh and the Criminal Justice Reform group are advocating for the inclusion of all sectors to address issues related to reform.

One protestor, Rashidah Mawuta, said her Bishop and spiritual leader has been in the Remand Yard, Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, for 12 years.

She said she has been waiting for a court date for his indictment to be filed, and she has been trying to find out the status of his case.

“It is important for us as Trinidadians to push,” she said. “(Politicians) need to meet with us because it’s the people who put them there.”