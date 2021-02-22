Keep same team

THE EDITOR: Congrats to the West Indies Test cricket team. It beat Bangladesh 2-0 away from home. WI beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in 2017. It beat Afghanistan in 2019 in India.

This victory is most welcome. Has the losing graph started to change? Is this a mere flash in the pan? The cricket fraternity is still in shock. Bangladesh is no New Zealand but at least it is a start.

I implore the powers that be to stick with the players who toured Bangladesh. Do not select from those who chose not to tour. They are big men. They made that decision for reasons best known to them.

Suddenly everybody loves a winner. Naparima College taught me one does not change a winning team. You stick with it.

Well done, Windies. Take a bow. You proved many wrong.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town