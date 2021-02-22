'Granny' Luces's funeral set for Thursday

Legendary long-distance runner Lynette 'Granny' Luces. -

THE funeral of legendary long-distance runner Lynette "Granny" Luces will be held on Thursday morning.

The service begins at 10.30 am at the Mt D'Or Seventh Day Adventist Church, San Juan.

Luces, 93, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex last week.

She was known for participating and completing long-distance races locally and internationally. In 2013, she received the Hummingbird Medal (Gold).