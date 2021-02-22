February records lowest covid19 numbers

File photo

This month the country has recorded some of the lowest covid19 cases per day, with four days;–February 5, 8, 14 and 19 – recording zero cases.

Of the last 22 days, 19 days reported fewer than ten cases per day. The Health Ministry recorded 21 cases on February 4, the highest number for the month so far.

There are 132 active cases. On Monday the ministry reported two new cases.

The covid19 death toll stands at 139. Tthe country has gone four days without any further deaths.

The two new cases on Monday increased the total number of cases recorded since TT’s first case last March to 7,682.

A total of 7,411 patients have recovered.

Two people are in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, 302 in state quarantine, ten in hospital and 118 in home isolation.

A total of 93,810 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local testing sites.