Duke: PDP assemblymen will meet PM

PDP political leader Watson Duke speaks to the media at a press conference on Monday at PSA headquarters, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke said the party's six assemblymen will attend a March 3 meeting called by the Prime Minister. The meeting was announced in a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday, noting Dr Rowley's intention to meet the 12 recently-elected assemblymen.

Duke was speaking at a press conference on Monday at the Public Service Association (PSA) headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain.

During the press conference, which was streamed live, Duke received a phone call from Minister of Finance Colm Imbert. After initially having the minister on speaker, Duke spoke to Imbert privately after he requested confidentiality.

Imbert extended the invitation to meet and Duke accepted.

“We will attend the meeting once we have an agenda,” said Duke during the brief phone conversation. “Give us notice and an agenda and we will definitely attend.”

Duke said he is hoping the government will listen to the views of the PDP. “Our views are equally important as the PNMs,” he said. “If they do not create an environment for the hearing of the PDP views, then certainly we will not be in a position to engage them. We will walk out of the meeting.”

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine on Sunday called the meeting a PR stunt. Augustine said Rowley should have convened a meeting of the 12 assemblymen prior to laying the THA amendment bill which was passed in the Lower House.