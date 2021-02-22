CoP meets with Chaguanas West MP, business community

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally - Courtesy TT Parliament

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has agreed to attend a town meeting to hear first-hand the concerns of Chaguanas West constituents.

A statement from the police said on Monday, Griffith met with Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally and members of the constituency’s business community at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

A police statement said Rambally told the CoP that his constituents fear being the next victim of crime, given recent incidents in the Central Division. Rambally said residents were looking forward to a partnership between his office and the police to improve the constituency's safety and security.

Snr Supt Central Division Curtis Simon also attended.

Griffith told Rambally while there had been a massive reduction in crime in his constituency, he understands that the fear of crime remains a major concern.

He said most of the people committing crimes in the area are repeat offenders who can carry out their activities because they are given bail when they are arrested and charged. Griffith maintained that criminals need to remain in jail.

The statement said members of the business community congratulated Griffith on the job he has been doing, adding Chaguanas West constituents "widely acknowledged" his crime-fighting efforts.

"They also spoke of the need for a reintroduction of successful community policing initiatives and continuity in leadership in the policing districts, to ensure that there are long-term solutions to the issues they face," the release said.

Snr Supt Simon assured the business representatives that in addition to intelligence-led policing and community policing initiatives, crimes are being detected in the constituency. He said when issues arise, resources are redirected to deal with them.