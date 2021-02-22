Caricom blanked from access to covid19 vaccines

A health worker holds a vial with the covid19 vaccine at the Couva hospital on February 17. File photo

The Prime Minister has said smaller countries are being blanked by distributors of covid19 vaccines, in favour of larger countries making larger orders.

He was responding to claims that the TT government has been "tardy" in procuring covid19 vaccines.

“What we were experiencing is, if you were a small purchaser, you were not even listened to or entertained by suppliers who were out there under the control of the bigger, more powerful countries,” Dr Rowley said during the virtual Ministry of Health press conference on Monday.

Rowley explained that Caricom states including TT, were among more than 100 countries which signed on to the Covax facility last year. He said the arrangement was that countries would pay up front to fund research to develop the vaccine. When the vaccine had been developed and was then approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), these countries would have access to a number of vaccines in relation to the size of the population.

But instead, said Rowley, "By January, when some confirmations were had that some vaccines were approved, what was happening was that the path toward accessing vaccines for countries like ours was not clear, or not there at all.”

Government expected to receive 100,000 vaccines through Covax, to inoculate 50,000 people in two doses.

Thus far, TT has received 2,000 doses as a gift from Barbados, which received vaccines as a gift from India.

Rowley said Caricom states also sought out vaccines separately from Covax, one of which was through the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMPS), which was arranged in part to buy certified medical equipment.

Rowley said through the AMSP, vaccines became available for procurement from January 18.