Asa Wright Centre on dismissals: 'We did the right thing'

File photo: The entrance to the Asa Wright Nature Centre which has been closed owing to a lack of funding as a result of the covid19 pandemic. - ROGER JACOB

The Asa Wright Nature Centre has responded to the Government Industrial and General Workers' Union's claim that the closure of the centre was illegal.

Last March the centre closed its ecolodge when it was announced that TT's borders would be closed.

Earlier this year Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell maintained the closure was temporary when 41 employees were sent home.

In a media release on Sunday, the centre responded to reports that the trade union had complained to the Ministry of Labour over the closure and dismissal of workers, saying both decisions were unfortunately necessary and were legal.

"It is unfortunate that claims now being advanced by the union before the Ministry of Labour have now found themselves in the public arena.

"The board has been advised that is obligated to respect the confidentiality and exclusivity of the conciliation processes which has already been engaged and to not disclose those discussions."

It said the board had respected its legal obligations and was confident any court would vindicate its actions.

The centre said the board reviewed finances and sought legal advice through every step of the procedure and would find new ways to protect and fulfil its mandate of wildlife conservation.