Argyle Falls untouched

White water cascades over the rocks into one of the pools at Argyle Falls, Roxborough, Tobago. Photos by Jeff Mayers

With the advent of the covid19 global pandemic in 2020, the people of Tobago and those of Trinidad have been forced to endure significant changes as several measures have been implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

As of now, while beaches have been reopened for recreational use, rivers, waterparks and other waterways have not.

Newsday, however, has not forgotten our readers and, as such, has made a brief return to our "untouched" series to visit one of the most beautiful natural destinations on the island of Tobago.

Our chief photographer Jeff K Mayers was able to visit and capture images of an untouched Argyle Falls in Roxborough on February 1.

Enjoy!

