Venezuelans welcome plan to vaccinate migrants

Venezuelans relax on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. The Rowley administration has announced that Venezuelans and other immigrants will receive covid19 vaccines. File photo -

Venezuelans in TT are pleased to know they can receive the covid19 vaccine when vaccinations begin across the country. However, they are concerned about if the plan would include migrants who are not registered under the government amnesty.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister in a press conference with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured that migrants, including Venezuelans living in Trinidad and Tobago, will receive vaccines.

“In Trinidad and Tobago we have a fairly significant number of migrants within our border and we recognise the nature of the problem, and we will only be successful in protecting our local population if everyone within our border receives the same type of treatment, because having a migrant population that is not covered by our concerns and our response would maintain a population within which the virus would become a permanent feature,” Dr Rowley said.

Migrants speaking to Newsday said commended the Prime Minister for "a coherent decision."

“We did not expect less from the TT government, it is positive that the authorities think about health before social (issues). It is important that all of us who are here can be protected," said Mariela Romero.

Romero believes there should be more information about the vaccination plan in Spanish so all Spanish-speakers in TT understand each step they must take.

“The vast majority of us who are here do not speak English and especially in the Latino community there is a lot of misinformation, so it is important that the TT government take this point into account so that we can all participate and help,” she said.

Others asked what would happen to illegal immigrants if they came forward for the vaccines.

"There will be many questions about the vaccination process and how those who are illegal in this country will (be treated), the fear of being exposed to the authorities," said Thairis Mejias, director of the NGO Hermandad Sin Fronteras.

Mejias said the TT government should develop a plan under which illegal immigrants can be encouraged to be vaccinated.

She said this should apply not only to Venezuelans who have arrived after the amnesty process in June 2019, but also to Cubans, Colombians and migrants from the Dominican Republic, who were not included in the registration exercise.

"We understand that to be vaccinated each person will have to provide their personal information, including residence address and many of them are concerned about their legal issue," she said.

Mejias advised migrants to pay attention to the information issued by the authorities and to and to do what is required to control the spread of the virus.