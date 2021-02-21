TTPS aims to cut rental cost to save money

Repaired police vehicles on display for inspection at the Vehicle Management Corporation of TT (Vmcott), head office at Beetham, Port of Spain on May 15, 2019. The police service currently owes Vmcott and private garages $24.3 million. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

WITH a budget allocation of roughly $2.3 billion, the police service is still owing creditors $182 million for goods and services, most of that for the last fiscal year.

According to the police service, the allocations of $2,283,953,92 did not include goods and services and there needs to be further allocation to offset the growing bill. Some who are owed have threatened to withhold their services, they claim.

In response to Sunday Newsday questions regarding the financial running of the service, the police said they are cognizant of the financial status of the country but their creditors need to be paid.

Speaking at a National Security Joint Select Committee (JSC) last Monday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said: “At this time, we are indebted of $182 million to suppliers. I probably spend one quarter of my day speaking with all suppliers, speaking with them not to pull the plug.”

Top of the list is vehicle maintenance. To date, the police service is owing the Vehicle Management Corporation (Vmcott) and private garages $24,320,000. One garage is owed a quarter of that sum.

“Seventy-five per cent of our fleet is over six years old. International best practices state that at least 20 per cent of the fleet be changed annually. These vehicles are used daily and in some high stress areas,” the police service stated.

Griffith said then: "Some of these debts would have been from the last fiscal year. It is not that the police spend more, we actually spend almost $50 to $60 million less than the budget allocation for the last fiscal year. We have reduced it, but the funds have not been approved and delivered to the police service for payment."

Two cost-cutting measures implemented are reduction in overtime from an average of $30 million monthly to $20 million and re-purposing of police stations to cut back on rentals.

In the past five years the police spent $20,100,000 in rentals in addition to the annual $19.9 million to run the 77 police stations/posts throughout the country.

Last fiscal year they were allocated $515,847,200 for goods and services, while they received $395, 627,818, a shortfall of $120,219,382. For other minor equipment the police service was allocated $73,653,150 and received $12,969, 542 an additional shortfall of $60,683,603.

In total, for goods and services the police owed $180,902,985 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

For the 2020-2021 fiscal year the police was allocated $334,689,921 for goods and services and have so far received $58,330,000. That money went to cover the cost of previous debt.

Goods and services include rental of buildings, repairing of vehicles, travelling and medical expenses and purchasing of minor equipment.

As at September 30 last year, the police had an outstanding debt of $61,889,382 for goods and services. An additional $60,683,063 was owed for minor equipment. Between October last year to January an additional $60 million was racked up bringing the current outstanding balance to $182,572,445. The $2.3 billion allocated to the police is for salaries and cannot be used to offset the cost of goods and services.

“Some private garages have threatened to stop do work with us as they are still owed. Vehicles are old and are wearing down faster as they are in constant use on bad roads,” the police stated.

This is not the first time that the police have stated their financial difficulties in meeting their debts. At a parliamentary Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) meeting in March 2019, Griffith reported that the police did not received funding other than officers’ salaries for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, resulting in a $300 million debt for goods and services.

Griffith told the committee then: “What I am trying to get now is $47 million to pay off bills that the TTPS owes (creditors), approved in fiscal 2017/18 to pay off bills from December 2017-December 2018. I have not even started getting funds for 2018-2019.”

The police service is running on credit with regards to their commitment to suppliers of goods and services annually.