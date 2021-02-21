Mayaro cellphone snatcher held by fitness group

A 20-year-old Sea Lots man was arrested on Saturday after he caught by members of a fitness group in Mayaro after he stole three cellphones from the group.

According to police, the man, who also has an address at Charm Road, Mayaro, snatched the cellphone of a fitness instructor along with two other cellphones and ran off.

Police said around 9 am the victim, who leads a fitness group in Maloney, was at the beach in Mayaro when the thief snatched his cellphone. The suspect also grabbed two other cellphones from other members of the group while running off. The gym instructor raised an alarm as he took off behind the man. Members of the exercise group joined the pursuit and held the man.

Police said the suspect sustained "minor abrasions" during the incident and turned over to PC Boodoosingh. He was taken to the district's health centre for treatment before being taken to the Mayaro Police Station. The three cellphones were recovered.