Malabar woman held with large sum of cash

A 44-year-old Malabar woman was being interviewed by investigators of the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) up to Sunday afternoon for a large sum of money found at her home.

Police said a team of officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Canine Unit, led by Sgt Sterlin Taylor, went to the woman's Subero Street home, at around 7 am, where they found the cash.

Police said the cash was still being counted up to Sunday afternoon.

The woman was detained and questioned at the FIB's headquarters to find out how she got the money.