Khan spins Red Force to 5th straight win

TT Red Force leg spinner Imran Khan - CWI Media

LEG spinner Imran Khan grabbed five wickets as the TT Red Force ended the preliminary phase of the CG Insurance Super50 tournament with a perfect five wins from as many matches.

Batting first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, the opening pair of Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tevin Imlach put on more than 100 runs for Guyana Jaguars. However, the other batsmen failed to capitalize on the strong start and were dismissed for 187 in 41.5 overs. Khan tamed the Jaguars ending with figures of 5/32 in nine overs.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was also among the wickets grabbing 2/25 in six overs.

Hemraj and Imlach put on 106 inside 21 overs. After spinner Khary Pierre removed Imlach for 38 off 57 balls, it was then the Khan show. He grabbed the next four wickets to leave Jaguars in trouble on 156/5 after 31 overs. Khan removed Shimron Hetmyer (ten), Hemraj (87), Leon Johnson (three) and Anthony Bramble (three) in quick succession.

Hemraj's knock came off 84 deliveries and included five fours and six sixes. Jaguars never recovered and failed to reach 200.

In reply, Red Force were reduced to 15/2 in the seventh over as openers Evin Lewis and Kjorn Ottley both fell for four. Jason Mohammed, the leading run-scorer in the tournament, combined to put on 122 runs for the third-wicket with Darren Bravo.

Bravo was next to go for 58 off 77 balls with six fours and one six with the score on 127 in the 30th over. Nicholas Pooran made a quick 18, before Mohammed and Denesh Ramdin got Red Force to 189/4 after 40.2 overs. Mohammed ended on 82 not out off 115 balls, a knock which included eight fours. Ramdin was unbeaten on 17 and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the most successful bowler for the Jaguars with 2/36 in ten overs.

Red Force sealed the top spot and will play in the semifinals on Wednesday or Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

GUYANA JAGUARS 187 (41.5 overs) (Chandrapaul Hemraj 87, Tevin Imlach 38; Imran Khan 5/32, Akeal Hosein 5/32) vs TT RED FORCE 189/4 (40.2 overs) (Jason Mohammed 82 not out, Darren Bravo 58; Gudakesh Motie 2/36) RED FORCE won by six wickets