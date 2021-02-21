Four held for trying to buy goods with bogus cheque

FOUR men were held and over $100,000 in goods seized when they attempted to buy the items using a fraudulent cheque on Wednesday.

Police said an employee of Rhum Runners Ltd received a cheque from a group of men for the purchase of $460,000 in goods from his company.

The men loaded $177,069 worth of items on two trucks and promised to return for the remaining goods the following day.

On Thursday the man went to the Cunupia branch of Scotiabank where he tried to cash the cheque, but was told by the bank manager it was fraudulent.

The man called the police and when the men returned on Thursday to collect the remaining items they were detained.

Police went to Kalloo Road, Caroni, where they found the items.

Investigators said the men, ages 26, 27, 37 and 49, are all from Kelly Village Caroni were detained.