Arima man shot in legs, scrotum

An Arima man is being treated for gunshot wounds he received on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of a shooting at Darwill Gardens, Arima, at around 3.16 pm and went to the area.

Officers got to the scene and saw a brown Nissan Versa driving away. On stopping the car, they saw the wounded man in the backseat.

The driver, a passerby, told police he was taking the man to the hospital.

The police escorted the car to the Arima Health Facility where the man was treated and transferred to another hospital.

Investigators said the man was shot twice in the scrotum, twice in his right leg and once in the left inner thigh.

He was last listed in unstable condition.

Police went to the area and seized nine spent shells.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.