7-year-old Melody Nicholas makes magic as pannist, pianist and calypso singer

Melody Nicholas plays the piano at her home in Hillcrest Gardens, San Fernando. Her grandmother Bernadette Roberts, a retired school music teacher, teaches her the piano and pan. -

Born into a musical family, Melody Chelsea Nicholas not only does justice to her name but also proves that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

The talented standard one student of St Gabriel's Girls' RC, San Fernando, won this year’s junior calypso competition hosted by the San Fernando Carnival Committee (SFCC). She turns eight in July.

Her parents, Turon and Vivian Nicholas are singers and members of the Southernaires Choir.

"I like to sing. It is a beautiful thing," the soft-spoken Melody told Newsday Kids at the family’s home in Hillcrest Gardens, Retrench Village, San Fernando.

Melody’s uncle Kerron Roberts, a singer and composer, wrote Covid Aint Easy, which earned her first place in the competition. It took her only about two weeks to learn the lyrics about how life has changed because of the covid19 pandemic.

On winning, Melody said: "I was very happy."

The title is not the first one under her belt.

She began competing at five when she was in the first-year class. The next year, she placed second in the school's competition. Last year, she was fourth in the SFCC's junior calypso competition.

Melody has also performed a duet in a concert with her mother Turon, a classical singer. At one of her school’s Christmas concerts, Melody sang Silent Night in a solo.

While she may not identify calypsonians by names, Melody is familiar with their songs and melodies. Family members often play and teach music at her home.

Melody’s talents go beyond singing.

She said, "Granny (Bernadette Roberts) is teaching me to play the piano and pan. I am also learning ballet with the Eugene Joseph Dance Group. I also dance at church. It is difficult to decide which I prefer, singing or dancing."

Roberts, a retired secondary school music teacher, offers private lessons. Among her many students are her grandchildren, including Melody. She teaches piano, pan, and voice.

"Many of my students have gone on to study music at universities. Five of my seven grandkids live in TT, so I teach them on Mondays," said Roberts.

Melody's mother, Turon, said she has a well-balanced school life with extra-curricular activities.

"Her activities are not affecting her school studies at all. She is doing great, and I think it is adding to her development. She has a deep appreciation for culture," Turon said as Melody nodded.

On if Melody may one day enter national competitions, such as the calypso and soca monarch, Turon said: "Who knows which path she would take? So far, she is comfortable with calypso. She likes singing. We (relatives) don’t want to force her to do any particular talent."

Melody admitted that she is undecided on what career she wants. She giggled as said, "It always changes. I wanted to become a pilot. Then I wanted to be a hairstylist. I also wanted to be a teacher."

"I like to help Mummy make desserts like cupcakes. I watch food games on my tablet. I play with toys, and I also have an ice-cream maker."

Melody said whenever she gets nervous before an audience, she "just imagines that no one is there" to get rid of stage fright.