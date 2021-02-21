4 new cases of covid19

File photo

Four more people tested positive for covid19, bringing the total number of cases to 7,680. This was stated in the Ministry of Health's 4pm update for Sunday.

The number of people who recovered from covid19 are 7,403. The total active cases are 138 and deaths remain the same at 139.

Twelve people remain in hospital. Two people are in step-down facilities. There are 303 people in state quarantine and 120 at home in self-isolation.

A total of 93,578 people were tested of which 43,623 were done at private facilities.