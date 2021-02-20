Reform vital to save TT

THE EDITOR: The Stri Sevak Sabha Inc, the Women’s Service League of the Krishna Mandir, San Fernando, is deeply saddened by the tragic death of yet another young person, and extends sincerest condolences to the family of murder victim Andrea Bharatt. While Bharatt is just the latest victim, we remember all the others, most recently Ashanti Riley.

The state of heinous crime in our country has reached an all-time high and a dark cloud covers the land. We join the national community in the urgent call for meaningful change to the social, legal and judicial systems, which will go a long way in protecting innocent citizens.

Already we have seen thousands of citizens across the country come together to voice not only our hurt and grief, but our hope and prayer for a safer TT. Bharatt’s and Riley's deaths must not be in vain. As a nation, we need genuine reform in all areas that would steer our country out of the deep abyss into which it has plummeted.

ANN-MARIE TAWARI

president

Stri Sevak Sabha Inc