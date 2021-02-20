Puddin ’n pie

-

AS Trinis, we’ve become masters at making “pie.” Pie, as we fondly refer to it, is non other than “macaroni pie,” which graces almost every meal table at least once per week.

We’ve also become experts at preparing “pie” in other forms, sweet potato pie, corn pie, breadfruit pie, dasheen pie, potato pie, melongene pie, you name it, we’ve got the know-how to prepare a good “pie”.

Pie in the Trini sense of the word means hearty, stick-to-your-ribs casseroles made with starchy vegetables or provisions, milk, eggs and cheese, then topped with a crumbly mixture and baked to golden perfection. Pie is definitely a member of the comfort foods category.

Another delightful member of this category includes puddings, creamy, perfectly-spiced, sweet endings to any meal.

These comfort foods have always been with us and still do grace the dessert menus of many fine restaurants.

The decadent eighties saw the popularity of desserts like crème brulee, and tiramisu. Since then to now we have seen the rebirth of bread puddings, rice puddings and flans, these have since been further enlivened by delicious sauces.

The end result, well need I say? Dreamy, soft, and perfectly-spiced endings to any meal!

For the pumpkin:

2 cups grated raw pumpkin

½ cup water

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp mixed spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, mace)

½ tsp ground ginger

For the custard

4 eggs

½ cup granulated sugar

⅛ cup flour

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup whole milk

Preheat oven to 350 F

Combine all the ingredients for the pumpkin in a small saucepan, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes until soft, pwuree and set aside.

Beat eggs with sugar, flour and vanilla, add milk, combine.

Place in a small saucepan and cook until thick, remove and strain.

Cool, combine with pumpkin and pour into a 9-inch pie plate, bake in a water bath for 30 minutes until firm.

Serves 6-8

Burnt orange sauce

½ cup sugar

⅛ cup water

⅔ cup orange juice

1 tsp orange zest

Place sugar and water into a heavy saucepan, cook until sugar has caramelised. Remove from heat, add orange juice and zest, return to stove and cook until thick and bubbly.

Pour onto pumpkin flan before serving.

½ cup toasted almonds, chopped

4 eggs separated

1 cup short grain white rice

4½ cups milk

1 tsp cornstarch

1 one-inch stick of cinnamon

2 cloves

pinch salt

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbs dried breadcrumbs

¼ tsp almond extract

Preheat oven to 325F.

Grease and dust with breadcrumbs a 10-inch springform pan, set aside.

Beat egg whites to soft peak stage and set aside.

Place rice, milk, cornstarch and spices in a medium saucepan and cook gently until mixture is thick but still creamy, about 20 minutes, stirring often.

Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup sugar, cool, remove spices.

Add almond extract to rice mixture, stir.

Fold in egg whites and turn into the prepared tin.

Bake until golden and firm about 60 minutes, cool and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Run a sharp knife around cake to loosen and release cake from pan.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream if you like.

Serves 10-12