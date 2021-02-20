Griffith: Gender-Based Violence Unit also for male victims

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith responds to concerns of Santa Rosa Heights, Arima residents at a community meeting held at the Santa Rosa Primary School on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the police Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) was also designed to protect male victims.

He was speaking at a community meeting on Thursday at the Santa Rosa Government Primary School.

“Gender-based violence is not necessarily a husband beating his wife,” said Griffith.

“We have situations the other way around, and because of male Trini ego they feel embarrassed.”

He said men may be apprehensive about going to a police station to report an abusive spouse only to be teased by other men. But, he said stations will be laid out in such a way that male victims, who are embarrased to go to a front desk to make a report, can do so privately.



Griffith also said there have been reports in the past where people have been uncomfortable making reports of assault because they were in a same-sex relationship.

“We cannot, in these modern times, afford for people to be victimised, assaulted and ashamed or afraid to come forward to a police station."

He said it was important for the GBVU to have the space to promote confidentiality. He said staff should also be trained on the sensitivity of the needs and concerns of victims, regardless of who they are.

Griffith was responding to a resident’s request for modernised stations in the area.

He said the police service is awaiting its budget allocation to assist with expenditure.

He reminded his audience that the police were "in debt over $182 million to suppliers. I spend over one quarter of the day speaking to suppliers making sure the plug is not pulled and they have not done so, and I thank them for that.”

He said the deficit was not caused by overspending, but because funds have not been received.

“What I can assure you is, at no time has it affected the operational capabilities of the police service. Hopefully soon, we will have the budget allocation so that we will be able to offset these expenses.”

He said over 1,500 vehicles need repairs.

“Emergency response is about eight to ten vehicles for Arima and environs, and that is to make sure they patrol 24 hours a day.”