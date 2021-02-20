Deyalsingh: Health workers accepting covid19 vaccines

Dr Don Martin receives the covid19 vaccine at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on February 17. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Trinidad and Tobago has vaccinated 400 health workers up to Friday afternoon and 100 more are expected to get the covid19 vaccine on Saturday.

Speaking at the virtual press briefing on Saturday morning, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said under the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), 120 frontline healthcare workers were given the covid19 vaccination on Wednesday, 96 on Thursday, and 76 on Friday. The South West RHA vaccinated 108 people and the Tobago RHA received 200 doses to vaccinate 100 frontline workers on Saturday.

“So we have another 600 (sic) to go, of the front line health care workers. We then stop there and reserve the second thousand to these people to get their second shot or their second dose.”

On January 10, Barbados gifted to TT 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine from the 100,000 doses donated to the country by the Serum Institute in India. The distribution to frontline healthcare workers began on February 17.

“We are very very pleased with these numbers because it speaks to a high degree of vaccine acceptance by our nurses, our doctors and our health care workers.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said those who were vaccinated would get their booster shots eight to 12 weeks after the first. The appointments are expected to be scheduled closer to 12 weeks after the first shot, since research showed they were more effective closer to that time.

He added that, so far, the only side effects experienced by the 400 were mild pain at the injection site, and mild fatigue.

Deyalsingh also said once TT got its 100,000 to 120,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from the Covax facility, the focus would be healthcare workers, non-communicable disease (NCD) clinics, and homes for the elderly.

Twenty sites were identified throughout TT for the vaccine roll out – three in the Tobago RHA, seven in the South West RHA, three in the Eastern RHA, and seven in the North West RHA.