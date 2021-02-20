Cudjoe: Recreational sport to resume on Monday

On Saturday, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe gave the all-clear for recreational sports to resume from Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said sporting enthusiasts can participate in recreational activities from Monday.

"I am here to simply announce that we are going to continue our roll back measures and today we are opening up to be able to have sporting activity taking place for recreational purposes," Cudjoe said at a Ministry of Health covid19 briefing, on Saturday.

Sports such as football and cricket can be held because Cudjoe said activities involving 22 people or less can take place. "We are not going to open up yet for leagues and that type of large activity that may attract larger crowds, so I am pleased (about) this roll back feature and that we are getting ready to go out and play once again."

Cudjoe added, "We are allowing outdoor sport only and that will be for recreational purposes...this is solely for the purpose of those who want to go out and play for their physical fitness and for their mental health. It is important that sporting bodies, sporting enthusiasts are knowledgeable and they understand what we are doing right now. It is important that we scale back or roll back slowly and we monitor the situation properly before we encourage larger gatherings."