Criminalsmust feel iron fist of the law

THE EDITOR: The unholy scourge of violence continues to be perpetrated against the weak and vulnerable, especially women. Criminals do not deserve to be called cockroaches. A cockroach does not rape, rob, torture, beat and murder. Instead, criminals should be referred to as sanguivorous or blood-thirsty hounds. They must be therefore made to feel the iron fist of the law.

The situation must not be left to reach the point whereby a blood-thirsty individual gets a reward or bail to continue with his satanic activities. We must understand that the police require public support, up-to-date resources, space and adequate opportunities for conducting investigations and handling criminals.

Just as in middle eastern countries, criminals ought to be publicly beaten. This would serve as a deterrent to other offenders.

Hardened criminals lack human conscience. They must be regarded as beasts in human form. Granting human rights to them means putting citizens at risk. In short, the police must be granted privileges with specifications and surveillance to deal with them. These law offenders must not be left to go unchecked.

The army can be called upon to assist the police in the combing of crime-infested areas. The Aripo route must forever go under the spotlight. As part of the national effort, security firms can volunteer time for patrolling highly sensitive parts of the country.

Our nation has reached a point in its history where the people and the police must work collectively to ensure the physical safety of all people. The police cannot do it alone. They require the full assistance, understanding, support and co-operation of the people.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail