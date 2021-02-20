Court orders forfeiture of $77,000 from slain suspected gang leader

Slain suspect gang leader Dwayne Thomas - Photo courtesy TTPS

The state has been granted an order to forfeit just over $77,000 seized from a suspected gang leader who was murdered while out on bail on gang-related, drug trafficking and weapon charges.

On Friday, Chief Magistrate Maria Busy Earle-Caddle granted the order during a virtual hearing in the Port of Spain Eighth Magistrates Court.

According to a statement from the police, the sums of TT$13,500 and US$9,500 were confiscated from suspected gang leader Dwayne Felix Thomas on February 14, 2018 under the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act. The state subsequently was granted an order to detain the money for an initial period of three months to allow investigators to determine the legitimacy of the source of the funds.

Following an investigation by the Financial Investigations Branch under Insp Seecharan and after consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, an application was made to forfeit the money on February 14, last year.

Thomas, 33, of Fairways, Maraval, who was out on bail for serious criminal offences, was shot dead at Snake Valley, Laventille on April 24, last year.

He along with other people had been arrested and charged following the seizure of nine assault rifles and over 80 kilogrammes of marijuana following a raid at Macaya Trace, Munroe Road, Cunupia on November 8, 2018.

State prosecutor Anastacia McMeo presented the application to forfeit the money under the Proceeds of Crime Act.