Claxton Bay man gunned down near his home

A security officer was shot and killed near his home in Claxton Bay on Thursday night.

Dead is Peter Joseph, 45, who lived near Fernandez Park at Riversdale Drive.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at about 10 pm and called the police.

Police from Couva and Homicide Bureau Region III responded and found his body on the roadside with multiple gunshots.

“Peter was a well-known fella. I do not know him to have enemies. He used to talk with anybody. He worked as a security at a hardware,” a resident told Newsday on Friday.

Police hope to review CCTV footage to help solve the crime.

No one has been arrested.