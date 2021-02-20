A nation in tears

THE EDITOR: For months after the general election I have held my hand despite many requests from all sections of society for me to comment on national issues. I can no longer do so.

No greater pain has been felt by this country than the murder of Andrea Bharatt. This heinous crime was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

The gruesome murder of a young woman with a bright and promising future hit every home in this country. Parents hugged their children tighter that night, strangers shed tears and sent words of strength to her father, affectionately called Daddy Bharatt.

The candlelight vigils began, with some led by community leaders, sports clubs and some orchestrated by Opposition politicians. No government MP or local councillor identified or took part in these vigils. The President, a woman, was deaf to the issue, her only statement around that time being that more girls should pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The safety and security of our women didn’t warrant a comment from the head of state. What a sorry state of affairs.

Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was the only PNM minister who found his tongue but used it to utter insulting words, branding the tears of the people as “crocodile tears.'' The tears of a nation that washed this sacred land of ours were labelled as false. Hinds must understand that sometimes he has to put aside his political agenda and just be a human being that cares. Some empathy would have earned him more points.

The thousands of people who descended on Port of Spain, including the bikers who rode from all over the country, to show empathy was no political show but rather an outpouring of love, a cry from a wounded nation to the 41 MPs that sit in the Lower House. A clear message to stop the politics of winner take all and let the country go forward was sent.

This historic event saw MP Dinesh Rambally and attorney Kyle Taklalsingh at the Central Police Station and around the Red House at 1 am securing the release of a protester. Despite Rambally and I having a difference of opinion on many issues, I congratulate him and urge other MPs to break party ranks and stand with their constituents.

The people with the power sent a clear message to the powers that be: Safety and security are priorities and in the interest of nation building put the petty politics aside and do your jobs. You were not elected to secure contracts for friends and family or party financiers.

A government that does not care about its people is no government of the people!

In 1970 we had the Black Power Movement, in 1990 we had the attempted coup, in 2021 he people spoke.

The question is will we forget the power we have demonstrated over the last few days or will we press for greater policing and social and judicial reform?

PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ

Spiritual Head

Satya Anand Ashram