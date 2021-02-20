10 new cases of covid19 detected

Ten new cases of covid19 were reported in the Ministry of Health 4pm update on Saturday.

It stated that the samples were taken between February 17 to 19, bringing the total number of cases in Trinidad and Tobago to 7,676.

The total number of active cases increased by two to 145, as four people were discharged from public health facilities, and four in self-isolation at home recovered. A total of 7,392 people have recovered from covid19.

The number of people in home isolation was 121, in state quarantine facilities is 338, two at step down facilities, and 12 in hospital.

There were 11 at Couva Hospital, two of whom were in the intensive care unit, and one at Caura Hospital. The two people at step-down facilities were at the UWI, Debe Campus.

There were no deaths, leaving the count at 139.

The total number of tests done in TT was 93,391.