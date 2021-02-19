Virus branding?

THE EDITOR: I am a former state-media employee and was perhaps taken aback more than most at the organising of a Carnival Tuesday Savannah lime by State-owned radio station Next 91.1FM.

Maybe it was intended as a PR measure to heighten brand awareness of the frequency. I think that was accomplished, in a negative manner.

It was a super-spreader event and it appears that no link was made to the responsibility of a state organisation to support the efforts of the State's Ministry of Health in containing the spread of covid19.

Truly, common sense is not all that common.

BRENDA DE SILVA

via e-mail