Union leaders mum on OWTU's third refinery rejection

File photo: A view of the refinery along the Guaracara River in Gasparillo. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Union leaders remained tight-lipped on Friday over the government’s third rejection of the offer by its preferred bidder Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company, owned by the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union, to buy the Guaracara refinery.

On Thursday, at a post-Cabinet media briefing, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the refinery will go back onto the open market, since neither of Patriotic’s two options presented to the government seemed palatable.

Head of the Public Services Association Watson Duke told Newsday on Friday he is preparing to make a full comment on the issue over the weekend.

Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah said he will host a press conference to make an official comment soon.

Michael Annisette, general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre and head of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, told Newsday he would comment after he heard OWTU’s response to the government’s decision.

But after a press conference hosted by OWTU on Friday morning, in response to the government’s third rejection of its proposal, Annisette was unreachable.