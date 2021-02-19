TT eligible for AmeriCup basketball tournament

Potential 3x3 national team prospects Kielle Connelly, left, and Tia Bruno. PHOTO COURTESY J-M PRODUCTIONS -

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Americas Zone Board has named Trinidad and Tobago among a list of 25 confirmed national federations eligible to compete in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021.

The AmeriCup is scheduled for November 2021, featuring 12 men’s and 12 women’s national teams in the main draw.

Through the successful hosting of local 3×3 tournaments in 2019, TT earned eligibility for FIBA 3x3 official national team competitions in 2021.

Owing to the number of eligible teams, the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 will have to be played with a main draw and a qualifier. Teams will be assigned to the main draw or the qualifier based on the FIBA 3×3 federation ranking in the respective category as of November 1, 2020, with the best-ranked teams and the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 host qualifying directly to the main draw, and all remaining teams entering the qualifier.

As of November 1, 2020 TT was ranked 16th overall in the Americas Zone of 43 national federations in 3×3 basketball. As a result, TT will compete in the 3x3 qualifiers, male and female, which will be held from May to June.

National team registration will open once the host for the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 is confirmed.