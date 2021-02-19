Red Force, Guyana in top-of-the-table clash

TT Red Force batsman Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against the Jamaican Scorpions at the CWI Super50 tournament, at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua, recently. - CWI Media

TT Red Force will try to end the preliminary phase of the CG Insurance Super50 tournament with a perfect record against a strong Guyana Jaguars unit at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, from 1.30 pm, on Saturday.

Both teams have already sealed places in the semifinals.

Red Force lead the standings with 16 points after grabbing four wins in as many matches to start the tournament. Red Force have defeated Jamaica Scorpions, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Barbados Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes. The last match for the Red Force was a dominant nine-wicket win over Hurricanes, on Wednesday.

A victory over the Jaguars will seal top spot for the Red Force heading into the semifinals.

Three Red Force players have scored centuries in the tournament with Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Jason Mohammed all reaching the milestone. The bowlers have chipped in as well with captain Kieron Pollard and the fast bowling pair of Anderson Phillip and Ravi Rampaul each taking six wickets. Pollard, a part-time medium pace bowler, grabbed 5/17 against the Pride.

All 15 players on the Red Force squad have already featured in the tournament.

Second-placed Jaguars also have an unblemished record with three wins from as many matches. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has been the team's best bowler with nine wickets and former West Indies batsman Christopher Barnwall has scored 158 runs to lead the batting department.