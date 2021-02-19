Princes Town man held for roadside rape

File photo

Police detained a 30-year-old Princes Town man on Thursday afternoon, hours after a woman reported that he raped her in some bushes off the roadside.

The suspect, who lives at St Croix Road, remained in custody up to Friday.

A passer-by assisted the 22-year-old victim.

The incident happened at about 11 am on Thursday off the Buen Intento Road, Princes Town. By 5.30 pm, Insp Victor, Cpls Suliman and Narine and other police from the Crime Patrol Unit arrested the suspect at a house.

Also part of the arrest were PCs Ali and Ramjass and WPC Mitchell.