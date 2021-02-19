Political petticoats are being exposed

THE EDITOR: The recent spate of activities which has gained the focus of the national community arising out of the unfortunate and vicious attack on Andrea Bharatt, which culminated in her tragic death, is long overdue. I have noticed however that political petticoats are being exposed, masked as unification efforts to raise awareness over the issue of abuse of, and violent acts committed against, our women.

I am in full support of any genuine attempt to mobilise citizens to support and show solidarity for these initiatives. However, once the political vampires use the darkness of opportunity to advance their political agendas, I am compelled to expose the opportunistic tricksters who are feigning sympathy for the bereaved family and are using these activities to advance their own agenda.

Additionally, nitpicking about invitation to Bharatt’s funeral adds no value to the issue at hand and rings of hollowness to me, as who really wants to be invited to a funeral?

So instead of the propagandists and those with political affiliations feeding fuel to the race talk surrounding the surge of support arising out of this incident and the issue of invitation to the PM and the presence of the Opposition Leader, let us truly come together as citizens and genuinely create a movement of people to express our anger over this tragic incident which has happened once too often.

Let us call on our MPs to forget party politics and do not feign or give hypocritical support for bills which would redound to the benefit of all citizens. In the true spirit of democracy, MPs must put party politics aside and openly speak out and support efforts to bring about the much-needed changes to our criminal justice system to address court delays amongst other issues plaguing the administration of justice.

People are crying out, but how many of us, outside of the signing of petitions, anonymously calling in on talk shows and organising and participating in protest activities, are ready, bold and brave enough to go the extra mile and do what is really necessary to effect that much needed revolutionary social change?

We must put the sunlight of integrity, truth and honesty on those political vampires who use every opportunity to figuratively drink our blood to advance their political agendas.

We must hold our MPs accountable for representing our interests in the Parliament.

As citizens we must become active participants of that long overdue revolutionary movement to bring about the societal changes that would create a society where everyone counts and there is social justice and equity for all.

If we do not act with urgency now, we stand the risk of reliving incidents like Bharatt’s, amongst others, over and over again.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail