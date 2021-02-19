Phillips to PM: Meet with us to resolve deadlock

Unity of the People's Tobago West candidate Nickocy Phillips

Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips is calling on the Prime Minister to meet with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and other political entities in Tobago to determine the way forward in resolving the deadlock in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

The House of Representatives met on Friday to debate the THA (Amendment) Bill 2021 as a legislative solution to the stalemate in the THA. The People’s National Movement (PNM) and PDP each won six seats in the January 25 THA election.

The 12 assemblymen have since been unable to agree on a presiding officer.

The Prime Minister tabled the legislation in the Parliament on February 12 amid dissatisfaction from the PDP, other political organisations, the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Industry & Commerce and other stakeholders in Tobago.

On Friday, Phillips, who unsuccessfully contested the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat in the THA election, urged Dr Rowley to meet with the parties to thrash out the issue.

“As the political leader of the Unity of the People, I am calling on you to use your humane side and do what is right by meeting with the PDP and other entities in order for the unity of all to move forward for the future governance and development of the Tobago people,” Phillips said in a statement.